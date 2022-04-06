PolyU takes leading position in five disciplines and one broad subject area in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022 Three disciplines ranked No. 1 in Hong KongPhoto.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 April 2022 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has attained remarkable results in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022, with three disciplines ranked first in Hong Kong, and five disciplines and one broad subject area ranked among the top 50 in the world. Various Engineering-related disciplines also demonstrated a significant leap from last year.

PolyU ranked top 20 in the QS World Rankings in four disciplines this year, namely Hospitality and Leisure Management (10th), Architecture/ Built Environment (15th), Engineering – Civil and Structural (15th) and Art and Design (16th). The University also ranked 48th in the discipline of Business and Management Studies and 50th in the broad subject area of Social Sciences and Management.

Furthermore, PolyU also rated top in the city in three subjects, namely Hospitality and Leisure Management, Engineering – Civil and Structural and Art and Design, reaffirming the University’s achievement in being a leading institution both globally and locally.

With respect to Engineering-related disciplines and broad subject area, the University achieved remarkable leaps in the Rankings, with Engineering and Technology rising 13 places to 69th, Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing rising 24 places to 74th, Engineering – Electrical and Electronic rising 16 places to 76th, and Computer Science and Information Systems jumping notably by 28 places to 92nd.

PolyU’s President, Professor Jin-Guang TENG, said, “PolyU strives to excel in holistic education and pursuing impactful research for the benefit of Hong Kong, the Nation and the world. We are pleased that the University has received strong international recognition across different disciplines, reflecting our accomplishments in both education and research. We will make reference to the ranking information and other forms of evaluation criteria to identify areas for improvement, in order to capitalise on our strengths and expertise to scale new heights in the future.”

The QS World University Rankings by Subject showcased over 1,500 institutions across 51 subjects in 5 broad subject areas. The subject rankings are weighted based on four components, namely academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and the H-index.

#PolyU

