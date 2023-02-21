PolyU to roll out International Summer School 2023, offering students in-person experience of inspiring courses and cultural exchange activitiesCorporate-Logo-RGB.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 February 2023 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is rolling out its International Summer School 2023 from July to August this year. Participants will be able to experience face-to-face summer classes, local tours and enrichment activities. The five-week programme comprises credit-bearing courses from PolyU’s globally renowned disciplines including hotel and tourism management and, for the first time, optometry and rehabilitation sciences, enabling students to experience quality education at PolyU, which is ranked among the world’s top 100 institutions.

PolyU’s International Summer School comprises credit-bearing courses and a series of cultural activities, offering a rewarding and fun-filled experience in terms of learning and cultural exchange.

The credit-bearing courses offer an array of intellectually stimulating subjects in three thematic areas, namely “Chinese Language, Culture and Society”, “Design, Innovation and Technology”, and “Business, Entrepreneurship and Global Leadership”.

PolyU’s School of Optometry and Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, both well-recognised in their respective industries, will offer courses providing elementary knowledge of the two disciplines and their related professions for the first time this year. Furthermore, the School of Hotel and Tourism Management, ranking first in Asia in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, will also offer a course in the history and culture of the wine industry complete with a wine appreciation class.

To provide a memorable experience of the vibrant and unqiue culture of Hong Kong, the programme features a series of local tours and enrichment activities. In parallel, a Buddy Programme to help overseas students blend into local life and culture will be in place matching incoming participants with their PolyU peers, thus encouraging intercultural communication between PolyU students and the global community.

Since its launch in 2016, PolyU’s International Summer School has received positive feedback from participants. CHEN Meihui, an incoming student from Mainland China who joined the programme last year applauded the learning experience and said, “The teaching style at PolyU was very creative and encouraging. Overall my summer school experience has been awesome, both study and social life.” Meanwhile, FAISAL Rameen, an international student at PolyU also remarked, “The programme was an excellent opportunity to experience cultural exchange.”

The International Summer School 2023 is now open for undergraduate student applications from overseas, Mainland China and Taiwan until 31 March 2023. For details and sharing from past participants on the programme, please visit: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/summerschool/.

Hashtag: #PolyU

