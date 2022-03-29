PolyU wins six prizes at 2022 Inventions Geneva Evaluation DaysCorporate-Logo-RGB.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2022 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has once again excelled in this year’s online special edition of the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva (Geneva Inventions Expo) – Special Edition 2022 Inventions Geneva Evaluation Days – Virtual Event. The Exhibition is regarded as one of the most important annual global events devoted exclusively to inventions. This year, PolyU has garnered a total of six awards, including one Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury, one Gold Medal, three Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal.

PolyU researchers commit to the motto of the University, ” To learn and to apply, for the benefit of mankind”, by transferring their research into impactful real-life applications that benefit society. Four of the six participating projects are operated by PolyU supported start-ups which has already commercialised its research outputs. As the only university in Hong Kong taking part in the Nation’s space missions, the PolyU team is also actively developing instruments for the national space mission by leveraging its expertise in precision engineering.

In addition, PolyU is also striving to leverage its research to improve people’s quality of life. The participating projects this year, which incorporate research in the areas of cooling coatings, eco-friendly building materials, smart fabrics, nutritional supplements and AI music learning platform, are just a few examples of this effort.

The awards received by the PolyU teams are testament to their determination and unique capabilities in their areas of expertise, which have earned them international recognition. The teams will continue their good work by developing more innovative solutions that will eventually benefit Hong Kong, the Nation and the world.

The six projects are (project details can be found on the website of the Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office https://www.polyu.edu.hk/kteo/polyu-innovations/award/geneva2022/ ):

Project Principal Investigator Awards Camera Pointing System for China’s Lunar Exploration Missions (Chang’e 3 and 4) Prof. Kai-leung YUNG Sir Sze-yuen Chung Professor in Precision Engineering, Director of Research Centre for Deep Space Explorations, Chair Professor of Precision Engineering and Associate Head, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury UmiCool: an Eco-friendly Smart Sub-ambient Radiative Cooling (SSRC) Coating Prof. Jianguo DAI Professor and Associate Head, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Founder of Pro-Infra Science & Technology Limited (a PolyU Academic-led start-up) Gold Medal Carbon-negative Climate-smart Biochar Partition Block Prof. Daniel Chiu-Wa TSANG Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Founder of NeutralCrete Limited (a PolyU Academic-led start-up) Silver Medal Omni-Cool-Dry™: Skin-like Fabric for Dynamic Thermal and Moisture Management Dr Dahua SHOU Assistant Professor, Institute of Textiles and Clothing Silver Medal AkkMore™: a Fungus and Plant Based Supplement Against Obesity or Prediabetes Dr. Gail Jinhui CHANG Research Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, Co-founder of Bo InnoHealth Biotechnology Company Limited (a PolyU GBA Start-up PostDoc and PolyU Academic-led startup) Silver Medal Algorithmic Music Composition Software for Popularising AI Education Dr Gong CHEN PhD alumni of the Department of Computing, Founder of RhySoul Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited (a PolyU GBA Start-up PostDoc) Bronze Medal

The Inventions Geneva Evaluation Days – Virtual Event this year attracted about 800 inventions from 25 countries/regions. For details, please visit the event organiser’s official website: www.inventions-geneva.ch

Appendix

PolyU’s winning projects at

“Inventions Geneva Evaluation Days – Virtual Event”

(1) Camera Pointing System for China’s Lunar Exploration Missions (Chang’e 3 and 4)

Principal Investigator: Prof. Kai-leung YUNG, Sir Sze-yuen Chung Professor in Precision Engineering, Director of Research Centre for Deep Space Explorations, Chair Professor of Precision Engineering and Associate Head, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

Installed on top of the lunar lander, it facilitates panoramic image capturing and rover movement observation on the moon, and helps construct a precision 3D model of the landscape for safe rovering. With a complex design and a weight of only 2.8 kg, it is sturdy enough to protect the camera against shock and vibration during the space mission and ensure its proper functioning under the extreme lunar environment.

The invention was completed and successfully deployed on the Moon front surface with the Chang’e 3 and Moon far side with the Chang’e 4 missions of China’s Lunar Exploration Programme.

(2) UmiCool: an Eco-friendly Smart Sub-ambient Radiative Cooling (SSRC) Coating

Principal Investigator: Prof. Jianguo DAI Professor and Associate Head, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Founder of Pro-Infra Science & Technology Limited (a PolyU Academic-led start-up)

This eco-friendly, long-lasting, self-cleaning, low-cost polymeric radiative cooling coating can reduce the cools the interior temperature of buildings/infrastructure by 6°C as compared to the ambient temperature under direct sunlight without electricity consumption.

UmiCool can scatter sunlight, convert absorbed UV light to fluorescence emissions and re-emit infrared radiation to the cold universe.

(3) Carbon-negative Climate-smart Biochar Partition Block

Principal Investigator: Prof. Daniel Chiu-Wa TSANG Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Founder of NeutralCrete Limited (a PolyU Academic-led start-up)

World’s first biochar partition block for indoor use that is lightweight, climate-smart, carbon-negative, thermal-insulating, noise-reducing, moisture-regulating and air-purifying.

With tailored biochar synthesis, cement formula and mixture design, this low-cost building material boasts high performance, high carbon sequestration and value-added environmental functions.

(4) Omni-Cool-Dry™: Skin-like Fabric for Dynamic Thermal and Moisture Management

Principal Investigator: Dr Dahua SHOU Assistant Professor, Institute of Textiles and Clothing

Compared to normal fabrics, this fabric weighs 75% less, dissipates sweat 3 times faster, and is 50% less clingy during heavy perspiration. The wearer’s skin temperature is also 5°C lower.

The skin-like fabric aims to keep wearers cool, dry and comfortable by dissipating sweat as water droplets, and by reflecting solar radiation and emitting body heat to the cold universe.

(5) AkkMore™: a Fungus and Plant Based Supplement Against Obesity or Prediabetes

Principal Investigator: Dr. Gail Jinhui CHANG Research Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, Co-founder of Bo InnoHealth Biotechnology Company Limited (a PolyU GBA Start-up PostDoc and PolyU Academic-led startup)

AkkMore™ boosts Akkermansia muciniphila in human guts. It aims to improve users’ body conditions by building a healthy microbiome. The fungus and plant based drink mix helps to reduce metabolic disorders and lose weight. The research team has completed three phases of animal testings – feeding mice with high fat diet and different doses of AkkMore™ for 12 weeks. Compared to the control group, the high-dose group showed improved glucose tolerance as their two-hour post-prandial blood glucose level has dropped by 20%. They also showed 25% lighter liver weight and 20% lighter body weight compared to the control group. Akkermansia muciniphila in the guts of the high-dose group has increased significantly, which could lead to improved metabolism and a healthy gut lining. The team has also completed phase 1 clinical trial in humans.

(6) Algorithmic Music Composition Software for Popularising AI Education

Principal Investigator: Dr Gong CHEN PhD alumni of the Department of Computing, Founder of RhySoul Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited (a PolyU GBA Start-up PostDoc)

An interdisciplinary course that combines art and science. It teaches basic AI algorithms through experiential learning of AI-powered musical composition.

It aims to popularise AI education by enabling effective teaching at schools and self-learning, allowing beginners to learn basic AI algorithms easily in an interesting way.

The software is now available in the market, and is being used by some secondary schools in China.

#PolyU