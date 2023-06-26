Poman Lo of Regal Hotels Group Has Been Appointed As Member of the Green Technology and Finance Development Committee And Executive Council Member of ESBN, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP)

HONG KONG, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Hotels Group (Hong Kong stock code: 00078) is pleased to announce today that Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Ms. Poman Lo has been appointed as a member of the “Green Technology and Finance Development Committee”, with a twofold mission of driving the development of green technology and finance in Hong Kong, as well as spearheading new goals and strategies for achieving carbon neutrality. Prior to this appointment, Poman was officially appointed as a Member of Chief Executive’s Policy Unit Expert Group last month. Likewise, Poman’s pioneering advocacy in sustainability has recently promulgated her a place as an Executive Council Member of ESBN, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). She will assume dual roles as Vice Chair of the ESBN Finance Task Force and serves as Chair of the Asia Pacific Business Forum Organizing Committee. By promoting sustainable best practices and mobilisation of financial resources for resilient and inclusive development, Poman hopes to facilitate a more responsible, conducive, financial and regulatory environment in the spheres of FinTech, Insurtech, Regtech and Green Finance.

Ms. Poman Lo, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Regal Hotels Group said, “It is my absolute honour to be appointed to numerous focal roles locally and internationally, which are critical in our advancement of green development. I will be dedicating my utmost effort in contribution to the government and society and spearhead our acceleration towards a circular green economy. Furthermore, I will be devoted to creating opportunities for the youth of Hong Kong, from more academic exchanges to diverse employment opportunities. Hong Kong will continue to rise in prominence in the global arena, and propel our country and our next generation to a brighter net-zero future.”

As a thought leader in sustainable development, Poman established the first carbon neutral hotel named “iclub hotels” in 2010. She also inspired the Group in building the first green metropolis in the metaverse with the support of numerous corporations. More recently, AlphaTrio Capital, an Asia-focused sustainable technology fund, was established, with the mission to solve the world’s most pressing environmental issues through innovative green technology and solutions. Moreover, Poman serves as an Adjunct Professor for sustainable business management and impact investing at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She founded the non-profit, the Institute of Sustainability and Technology in collaboration with HKUST Business School, with a joint mission to nurture the next generation of ESG talent through executive education, and to advance the sustainability agenda through interdisciplinary research and international conferences.

Bio of Ms. Poman Lo



Poman Lo, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Regal Hotels International

Poman Lo is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Regal Hotels Group, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Century City Group, Vice Chairman of Regal REIT, Vice Chairman & Executive Director of Cosmopolitan International Holdings and Executive Director of Paliburg Group.

Poman is the Founding Managing Partner of AlphaTrio Capital, an Asia-focused sustainable technology fund empowering the next wave of green tech unicorns to provide disruptive solutions for the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Poman serves as an Adjunct Professor teaching sustainable business management and impact investing at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She founded the non-profit Institute of Sustainability and Technology with a mission to nurture the next generation of ESG talent through executive education and advance the sustainability agenda through interdisciplinary research and international conferences. To foster holistic well-being and positive values in children and youths, Poman established Bodhi Love Foundation to provide mindfulness-based training to educators and parents through its SEED (social emotional ethical development) program.

Poman has been officially appointed as Member of Chief Executive’s Policy Unit Expert Group, Member of the Green Technology and Finance Development Committee, Council Member of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and also serves as the Honorary President of Hong Kong Federation of Women. As a global champion of sustainable development, Poman takes an active leadership role at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). She was appointed Vice Chair of the ESBN Finance Task Force and member of the Executive Committee of ESBN, and serves as Chair of the Asia Pacific Business Forum Organizing Committee.

Poman is the only person in Hong Kong history to receive both the “Outstanding Young Person of the World Award” and the “Hong Kong Outstanding Students Award”. She is also the first and only female Asian recipient of the “Oslo Business for Peace Award” by the Business for Peace Foundation in Norway, selected by an independent committee of Nobel Prize Laureates in Peace and Economics.

About Regal Hotels Group

Founded in 1979 and publicly listed in Hong Kong since 1980, Regal Hotels Group (stock code : 00078) is one of the largest hotel operators in Hong Kong with over 8,200 rooms and around 60 restaurants and bars in its portfolio as well as properties in Hong Kong, mainland China, the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Regal Hotels is an affiliate of Century City (00355), a diversified group of five listed companies in Hong Kong, with core businesses encompassing investment holding, property development and investment, hotel operation and management, hotel ownership and other investments.