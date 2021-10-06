Ponce files Coc for third term as mayor of Pateros

Pateros Mayor Miguel “Ike”Ponce III files COC for reelection to a 3rd term, joined by local council aspirants under Aksyon Demokratiko. Photo coutesy from Anjo Bagaoisan Twitter

PATEROS Mayor Miguel “Ike” Ponce 3rd filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for a third term as chief executive of Metro Manila's lone municipality, according to a photo of the filing on Wednesday.

Ponce was joined at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office by his slate of at least 12 councilors for the Sangguniang Bayan, among them six incumbents.

Peter Marzan, the current barangay (village) chairman of Barangay Magtanggol, will be Ponce's running mate for vice mayor.

Allan Cerafica, who was defeated in 2019 by incumbent Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Schramm Cayetano, will make another bid for the House of Representatives.

The group is running under the Aksyon Demokratiko party chaired by presidential aspirant Francisco “Isko” Moreno.