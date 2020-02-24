Pond Announce 2020 Homecoming Fremantle Concert

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 24, 2020

Pond have spent just under a year touring their 2019 album Tasmania. Now, before they lock up to work on their follow-up, they’ve announced a special homecoming show in Fremantle.

This will be their final headlining concert before they return to the studio to write their ninth studio album. However, they still have two more festival slots to play – Marrickville’s Bad Friday Weekender and Tallarook’s Boogie festival.

The performance is happening at Fremantle’s famed Freo.Social, on Saturday, 4th April. On top of that, the band will also be supported by Melbourne legends Children Collide.

Tasmania dropped in March 2019, spawning singles ‘Burnt Out Star’, ‘Sixteen Days’ and ‘Daisy’. The album was also co-produced by former member and Tame Impala brain Kevin Parker, who is actually about to head out on a national tour of his own. He will, as always, be joined by Pond bassist and keyboardist Jay Watson.

Check out full show details below.

[embedded content]

Pond 2020 Homecoming Fremantle Show

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 4th April

Freo.Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Moshtix