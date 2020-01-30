Pond, Cash Savage And The Last Drinks Lead Boogie Festival 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 30, 2020

Boogie Festival will return for its 14th instalment, its final in Tallarook, and what its dubbing “the last waltz in the dust” over Easter this year.

They’ve also shared the first lineup announcement, and it’s a bloody doozy. The bill is headed by Perth psych-rock faves Pond along with Cash Savage & the Last Drinks, who released the brilliant Good Citizens back in 2018.

Elsewhere on the lineup are US indie outfit Twin Peaks along with Endless Boogie, Even, Grace Cummings & Her Band, Karate Boogaloo and more gems performing live over three days in April. And that’s just the first announcement.

The boutique festival is a highlight in Victoria’s musical calendar, attaining a cult status over its history.

“Shared experiences on communal grounds surely leave more than footprints on the top soil. They go beyond and deep. You can feel it when you enter under the Camp Boogie sign. As you turn into the grounds of Our Friend’s Farm to find your home camp for the best weekend of the year,” reads a statement from organisers.

“Your mind sparkles and shines as it mingles with your being and rockets you to your happy place. It’s spiritual. It’s metaphysical. It’s Boogie. The fourteenth installment. The final incarnation in Tallarook. The last waltz in the dust. And what a dance it will be.”

Check out the full first lineup announcement for Boogie 14 below. Second release tickets are on sale now.

Boogie Festival 14

April 10-12

Our Friend’s Farm, Tallarook

Tickets: Oztix

Pond

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

Twin Peaks

Endless Boogie

Even

Grace Cummings and Band

Karate Boogaloo

Hayley Mary

Mr Teenage

The Vovos

Imperium