“Pop Diva Kuh Ledesma and Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla share the stage with Mitch Valdes and Nanette Inventor for Diva2DiValentines”

Kuh Ledesma, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Mitch Valdes, and Nanette Inventor promise an unforgettable Valentines’ date filled with music and laughter.

Pop Diva Kuh Ledesma and Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla were together on the same stage for the first Diva2Diva show back in November 2002.

Kuh believes that one of the reasons why their tandem works is because their voices blend well together. “We both like giving people an excellent show. We choose songs that people would like to hear,” she said. Zsa Zsa said that they also share similar styles. “We basically cater to the same crowd here and abroad. Our singing styles are influences by Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross, both of whom we idolize.”

More than their artistic similarities, they also complement and respect each other as individuals. “Kuh is really artistic and has a lot of great ideas. She is an independent woman, and her strength comes from her faith which is unwavering,” said Zsa Zsa. Kuh only has kind words to describe Zsa Zsa as well. “What I really admire about her is that she’s very professional. She represents herself well and she’s always on time.”

Almost 18 years later, the two are still singing their hearts out. They have brought their show on the road, travelling to 40 different cities across several countries, each time with sold-out shows. Now, they’ve joined forces with Mitch Valdes and Nanette Inventor, two women who have also proven their mettle in the industry for several decades now with their unique brand of humor.

“To break the fantastic singing, they put me and Nanette in,” said Mitch. “But Kuh and Zsa Zsa are also fantastic comediennes! When they do their spiels, the audience laughs.”

Mitch and Nanette are singers as well. “Even in our music, there’s comedy. In the production numbers, the medleys, merong comedy rin ang mga ‘yun,” said Nanette.

While the comedy sketches may be similar to their stand-up comedy acts, they have to condense it to suit the concert. “We’ll give you the best,” promises Mitch. “For Nanette and myself, we used to be small pocket performers in the international scene. Because of the Diva shows, we got exposed to larger audiences, so we’re very grateful.”

Kuh feels that it is high time that Nanette and Mitch finally perform for bigger crowds. “One of kind talaga ‘yung acts nila, and they have an intelligent kind of comedy.”

Dubbed the “Funny Lady of Songs”, Nanette was excited to join the group. “A diva is one that shines. I let the light that God gave me shine through darkness. Beyond the behavior and talent, a diva lights up the stage and generates her own spotlight. So it’s time for the diva in me to emerge.”

“I’m so happy that all of us are of the same mindset: always 100%, always professional, always bringing the best foot forward, “ said Mitch. “We’re not content with just going up there; we want the audience to leave super super happy.”

It is definitely a treat to watch all four of these talented women sharing the stage and putting their own twist to the music and comedy. “It’s interesting kasi iba’t ibang energy and flavor,” said Zsa Zsa.

Zsa Zsa is the youngest of the four, but she shares the same taste in music. Their repertoire feature choice pieces from the ‘60s, ’70s, 80s, and ‘90s. “You know, my favorite station plays music from when I was a little girl. I like listening to it because it brings me back,” shared Zsa Zsa. Mitch recalled an instance when they were traveling and the driver played songs from the 1930s and 1940s. “We were singing along,” she said. “Our parents’ music is still our music.”

Their repertoire also includes many of the Divas’ hit songs. “The truth is, while we also want to sing new songs, they still want to hear our old songs,” said Kuh, whose songs “I Think I’m in Love” and “Dito Ba” are often requested.

There are times when they would have teens in the audience, and it would be obvious that they were unfamiliar with the songs being performed. “At the beginning, begrudging sila, but after a while they get into it. I don’t think you can argue with good music done well,” said Mitch. “Quality is universal, whether you’re old or you’re young. Music has no barrier. We stop and listen when we hear something interesting, even if it’s unfamiliar.”

Diva2DiValentines will begin with a sumptuous dinner, followed by the show proper. Expect Kuh’s and Zsa Zsa’s most requested hits, well-loved Broadway songs, and classic duets to serenade you throughout the evening. Look forward to witty banter and comedy sketches to keep a smile on your face as well. These divas promise to fill your heart with music and laughter during this month of love. Catch them on February 13, 2020 at the Manila Hotel’s Tent City and on February 14, 2020 at the Clark Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pampanga.