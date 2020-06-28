‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Shot Dead At 32

US rapper Huey, best known for his 2007 hit ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’, has been tragically killed in a double shooting at the age of just 32.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the MC, real name Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot outside of a home in Kinloch, Missouri on June 25. He was rushed to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound but sadly died a short time later.

According to the reports, another 21-year-old man was also shot in the incident, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. While police also allege as many as 10 other individuals were present at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the cops are pleading for any witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, music exec William “Quayshaun” Carter, who worked with Huey in the 2010’s, has confirmed the news of the rapper’s death to Pitchfork.

“He was a good kid,” Carter says. “He was raised on the streets and he chose to do something different. He’d just started another business [and] was getting into upscale clothing, and it was working out, and he was happy. His passing is a tragic loss to the hip-hop world. He was a part of hip-hop history.”

Stream Huey’s biggest hit, ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’, below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]