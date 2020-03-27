PopCom participates in Covid-19 information drive

PopCom employees recently trained for the rollout of its Covid-19 hotline with DoH Undersecretary Enrique Tayag MD (fourth from right).

AS its service to the Filipino nation in the midst of the ongoing health crisis brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Commission on Population and Development (PopCom) has committed to take part in providing timely information to the public and also within its ranks.

PopCom is working closely with the Department of Health (DoH) in sharing relevant infographics on its Facebook pages: Commission on Population and Development and Usap Tayo sa Family Planning. In turn, PopCom regional offices are also sharing the information in their social media accounts in an effort to reach more local audiences as well as assist those in the provinces in addressing the spread of Covid-19 in their respective areas.

In its website, www.popcom.gov.ph, the agency also provides correct information from the DoH related to the pandemic, including facts and myths surrounding such.

Internally, PopCom has created an internal hotline for its employees who may have inquiries or clarifications about the dreaded disease, and in turn can help their families and communities with an appropriate understanding of the health malady.

Recently, the population management agency had a briefing with Health Undersecretary Enrique Tayag, MD, who facilitated a knowledge-transfer and capacity-building session with employees of PopCom who will man and maintain its hotline.