Pope Francis appoints engineer as bishop of Cagayan de Oro

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte, Philippines — Pope Francis appointed on Tuesday, June 23, Bishop Jose A. Cabantan as leader of the Catholic flock in the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, the Vatican News reported.

The Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro also made the same announcement on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed His Excellency Most Rev. Jose A. Cabantan, DD, presently bishop of the Diocese of Malaybalay, as the Archbishop of Cagayan de Oro,” the announcement read.

“The appointment is made public in Rome today, June 23, 2020, at 12 noon (6:00 p.m. local time),” the announcement further said.

FEATURED STORIES

Prior to being archbishop-elect, Cabantan was the prelate of the Diocese of Malaybalay in Bukidnon.

He will replace Archbishop Antonio Ledesma who has reached retirement age two years ago.

Ledesma headed the archdiocese in 2006, after serving as bishop of the Ipil prelature in Zamboanga Sibugay from 1997.

The metropolitan see of Cagayan de Oro covers Misamis Oriental and Camiguin provinces. Its suffragan dioceses are Malaybalay (Bukidnon), Butuan (Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur), Surigao (Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands), and Tandag (Surigao del Sur).

A native of Langonglong town in Misamis Oriental, Cabantan is a chemical engineer who once worked for a mining firm in Surigao before entering the priesthood. He was ordained on April 30, 1990.

Apart from managing parishes, Cabantan was also involved in the formation of future priests as dean of studies, director, and formator in three seminaries.

In 2010, he was appointed bishop of Malaybalay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabantan heads the Episcopal Commission for Basic Communities of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ