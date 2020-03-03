Trending Now

Pope Francis ‘tests negative for coronavirus’ – report

Pope Francis coughing

Pope Francis coughs during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 1, 2020. A coughing Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered for the traditional Sunday blessing that he is canceling his participation at a week-long spiritual retreat in the Roman countryside because of a cold. It is the first time in his seven-year papacy that he has missed the spiritual exercises that he initiated early in his pontificate to mark the start of each Lenten season. (Photo by ANDREW MEDICHINI / AP)

Vatican City, Holy See — Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe’s worst outbreak.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.

Pope Francis canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy this weekend, after axing all public meetings at the end of last week over the cold.

The new coronavirus has spread from China across much of the world, with Italy among the worst affected with over 2,000 people infected and 52 deaths.

The 83-year-old pontiff has been seen coughing and blowing his nose, but the Vatican on Sunday quickly shot down speculation that Pope Francis himself had come down with the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The Messaggero report did not say when Pope Francis had been tested for the disease.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

TAGS: 2019-nCoV, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, disease, Health, Holy See, International news, Italy, nCoV update, news, novel coronavirus, Pope Francis, Rome, Vatican, Virus, world, world news, Wuhan
