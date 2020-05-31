Pope makes appeal for pandemic victims

Pope Francis on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) called on world leaders to act wisely and generously to provide social and economic relief for the many workers who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He called for the “enormous sums of money used to grow and perfect armaments be instead used to fund research to prevent similar catastrophes in the future.”

He called for a fairer society and action “to end the pandemic of poverty in the world.”

“Everything will be different” after the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis said.

PAPAL PLEA Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Basilican in the Vatican on May 31, 2020. He called on world leaders to provide social and economic relief for the many workers who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP PHOTO

The pontiff prayed for an end to the pandemic and the development of a vaccine as he presided over an outdoor gathering that signaled a semblance of normalcy returning to the Vatican after a lockdown lasting more than two months.

Speaking in Spanish in a video message to mark the feast of Pentecost, the pontiff said there was a duty to build a new reality, particularly for the poorest.

“Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will not be able to keep doing what we were doing, and as we were doing it. No, everything will be different,” he said.

“From the great trials of humanity — among them this pandemic — one emerges better or worse. You don’t emerge the same.

“I ask this of you: how do you want to come out of it? Better or worse?” said the 83-year-old Argentinian.

Francis was joined in the Vatican Gardens by a representative sampling of people on the front lines of the emergency: a doctor, a nurse, a hospital chaplain, a pharmacist, a journalist and a civil protection official.

A recovered coronavirus patient, a person with a relative who died during Italy’s outbreak, and the parents of a baby born during the emergency also were among the Pope’s more than 100 guests for the prayer at the grotto dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

They sat spaced far apart, and most wore protective masks. Francis didn’t.

In his prayer, Francis urged Mary to comfort those who lost a loved one to the virus. He noted that many virus victims died alone due to hospitals needing to prohibit visitors and that the dead were “buried sometimes in a way that wounds the soul.”

He prayed that doctors and nurses are protected from becoming infected themselves and for God to “illuminate the minds of the men and women of science, so that they find the right solutions to beat this illness.”

The prayer service, held on a cool evening in the verdant Vatican Gardens, marked Francis’ biggest gathering to date since the Vatican followed Italy in locking down in March to prevent virus infections.

During the peak of the outbreak, when churches were closed for services, Francis livestreamed his morning Masses each day and presided over Holy Week and Easter services without any faithful present. One of the most stirring moments of the outbreak in Italy was his solitary March 27 nighttime prayer for an end to the pandemic in a rain-slicked and empty St. Peter’s Square.

Italy is now opening back up. Francis is due to celebrate a Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, albeit without members of the public in attendance. He will then go to his studio window to recite his blessing at noon to the crowds below.

The Vatican says police will ensure the faithful gathered in the piazza keep an appropriate distance apart.

AP and AFP