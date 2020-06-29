“Pops Fernandez thanks fans for remembering her wedding anniversary with Martin Nievera”

Singer Pops Fernandez has only good words to say about her ex-husband Martin Nievera.

It’s been two decades since her marriage to Martin Nievera was officially annulled in 2000 but Pops Fernandez obviously holds no more grudges against her ex-husband, who at one time admitted to seeing another woman outside their marriage.

Pops and Martin first met in 1982 when they hosted the variety show Penthouse Live! together. The couple got married four years later and had two sons together, Ram and Robin. In 1999, Fernandez filed for annulment which was granted by the court a year later.

Since their separation, the couple have ended up becoming friends, with Martin even celebrating Father’s day this year in the house with Pops and their sons. Last June 28, on what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary, Pops shared a video of her and her former husband taken in the ‘80s when they were still performing and hosting together. She posted it with a caption with loving words for Martin and their loyal fans through the years.

She wrote,

“I woke up this morning and I was tagged in countless videos… oh it’s June 28!!! Hehehe thank you to all who still remember this day.. thank you for your support , love and understanding. Thank you that even with our imperfections, you still love us. you have witnessed us fall in love…. fall apart …. mend our wounds … and yes, grow up…. it used to pain me to remember this day but now it helps me realize all the blessings and wonderful memories I am thankful for… I thank you that it has helped me understand the many aspects of love…. and that thru it all…. life goes on with God’s grace and love…. now, @martinnievera and I will always share this day with the ones who never forget….. happy June 28!!!! May this day bring a whole new meaning to love ️ ️ ️ (salamat po sa lahat ng effort gumawa ng videos. Ang galing nyo, so resourceful)”