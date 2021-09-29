Pork prices down, seen falling further

Pork prices have gone down since the start of the year and the trend is expected to continue, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday.

“We’re expecting that pork prices will be affordable as we go forward,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said a day earlier and his department followed this up with a statement detailing latest price data.

Citing a DA-Bantay Presyo Price Monitoring Unit report, the department said that fresh pork shoulder or kasim was now selling at P280 per kilo, down from P360 in January. Liempo or pork belly, meanwhile, was currently at P340 per kilo, also down from P400 at the start of the year.

Frozen kasim and liempo sold in wet markets were also cheaper by P60 per kilo at P220 and P28, respectively.

Pork prices in Metro Manila wet markets are expected to drop further, the Agriculture department said, noting that retail prices generally follow hog farmgate price movements.

Data from hog producers indicate that hog farmgate prices have gradually declined since January, the department said without providing comparative prices. If the trend continues, it added, pork retail prices could return to levels last seen in September 2020.

“The DA (Department of Agriculture) will continue to assist pork producers to maintain this momentum and push the industry to sustain its repopulation and recovery,” it said in the statement.



The department is also continuing to collaborate with the private sector and local governments in the implementation of the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) and Bantay ASF sa Barangay (BABay ASF) programs, which aim to help the domestic industry overcome an African swine fever outbreak.