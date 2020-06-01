Porsche premieres the new 911 Targa

Following the introduction of the new 911 Coupe and 911 Cabriolet in early March, Porsche now completes the 992-generation trio of its iconic sports car with the premiere of the all-wheel drive 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S models.

Just like the legendary original 911 Targa model from 1965, the distinguishing feature of the latest 911 Targa is its innovative roof, which in the new model is fully automatic, has a unique roll hoop, a movable section above the front seats and a wraparound rear window. This roof opens and closes in just 19 seconds.

Powering the new 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder boxer engine. In the 911 Targa 4 this power plant delivers 385 ps at 6,500 rpm — 15ps more than in the previous model—and 450 Nm of torque across a wide engine speed range of 1,950 rpm to 5,000 rpm. When combined with the optional Sport Chrono package, the engine can propel the 911 Targa 4 from rest to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds — one tenth of a second faster than before. Top speed is 289km/h.

The engine in the new 911 Targa 4S boasts 450 ps, an output that is 30ps more than what was produced in the predecessor model. Its torque rating is also up by 30 Nm, at 530 Nm, and is available between 2,300 rpm and 5,000 rpm. The output allows the latest 911 Targa 4S to reach 100 km/h in only 3.6 seconds, four-tenths of a second faster than the previous model, and a maximum speed of 304km/h (an improvement of 3 km/h).

Both the new 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S are equipped with an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) intelligent all-wheel drive system as standard. The 911 Targa 4S can be ordered with a newly developed seven-speed manual gearbox with which the Sport Chrono package is included.

Compared to its predecessors, the new 911 Targa’s body has significantly more pronounced wheel housings at the front and a hood with a distinctive recess. The new 911 Targa’s rear is dominated by a wider rear spoiler which can extend to various settings.

With the new 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S, Porsche continues to combine two worlds — the thrill of open-top driving in a cabriolet and the everyday comfort and safety offered by a coupe, just as like it did with the original 911 Targa of 1965.