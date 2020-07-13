Porsche’s fully electric sports car now in PH

The fully electric, four-door sports car Porsche Taycan is now in the Philippines. The Taycan comes in three variants, and now available locally is the flagship version, the Taycan Turbo S.

The Taycan Turbo S can generate up to 761 PS. Embodying Soul Electrified, the sports car accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, and its driving range is rated at up to 412 kilometers. The Taycan is the first production electric vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts instead of the usual 400 volts for electric cars, allowing for quick battery-charging times.

To support the Taycan’s operation in the country, Porsche Philippines has partnered with ABB, a Swedish-Swiss multinational technology company, which at present, counts more than 10 years of expertise in the electric vehicle charging market. The Taycan Turbo S uses the high-powered ABB DC Charger that can deliver up to 175 kW of power. This ABB unit can charge the Taycan Turbo S from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in about 30 minutes, which is good for a range of nearly 300 kilometers. A charging time of around five minutes using the 175-kW charger can yield up to 65 kilometers of driving range.

Each Taycan from Porsche Philippines comes with a Porsche Mobile Charger Connect, an AC charger with a 5-inch touchscreen display, including smart features such as adjustable current rating, charging history and PIN lock. The charger can be plugged into any household socket or into an industrial socket for faster charging time.

The Taycan is Porsche’s first fully electric sports car, and is built at the automaker’s bespoke, CO2-neutral production facility in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Despite its four-door configuration, the Taycan is a genuine sports car closely related to the legendary Porsche 911.