Port congestion looms at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) as more than 2,000 container vans containing essential goods stuck at the ports despite the issuance of their release permits by the Bureau of Customs.

Customs Assistant Commissioner Philip Vincent Maronilla appealed to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to crack the whip on industries and businesses that imported the essential products.

“We have already issued the required clearances needed by the shippers to withdraw them from the MICT. It’s the DTI’s call now to remind the importing firms of their sense of urgency at this time of national emergency,” Maronilla told The Manila Times.

Earlier, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago issued a memorandum temporarily designating the Manila North Harbor (MNH) as designated port to ensure the unhampered flow of import cargo and to accelerate transfer of all overstaying containers.Santiago said that only overstaying foreign containers cleared for delivery/withdrawal shall be transferred.

According to him, there are more than 2,000 dried containers and around 800 refrigerated containers or reefer vans, containing foods, medicines and other essential products stuck at the MNH.

“We are calling on shippers to withdraw their cargoes. If they don’t, it is not farfetch that we will stop port operations because we can no longer handle the incoming cargoes,” he said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL