Portion of Skyway collapses in huge fire in Pandacan, Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A section of the Skyway Stage 3 Elevated Expressway caved in due to a massive fire that struck a warehouse in Pandacan, Manila.
The blaze, which has reached Task Force Bravo, is razing the warehouse of the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation, which produces glass, plastics, metals, flexibles and other products.
The elevated highway, which is still under construction, collapsed because of the fire, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said.
