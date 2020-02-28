Portions of Edsa, 2 major roads to undergo repair, reblocking from Feb 28 to Mar. 2

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists should expect heavy traffic this weekend as portions of Edsa and two major Metro roads are scheduled for repairs and reblocking, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced.

In a traffic advisory, the MMDA said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will undertake repairs and reblocking on the following road portions starting at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Southbound:

– A. Bonifacio Ave. J. Manuel to Sgt. Rivera St. (3rd lane from the sidewalk)

– Edsa Guzent to Bansalangin St. (5th lane from the sidewalk)

– Edsa approach B. of P. Tuazon flyover to approach A. of Boni Serrano flyover (3rd lane from MRT Line)

Westbound:

– Edsa General Luis St. SB Road to Samote St.

– Elliptical Road cor. Maharlika St. (9th lane from outer sidewalk)

Northbound:

– Edsa QC after Aurora Blvd. to New York St. (3rd lane from the sidewalk)

MMDA has advised motorists to avoid the said areas and use alternate routes instead.

It said affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on March 2.

