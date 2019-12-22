Ports note 90,000 passengers 3 days before Christmas
MANILA, Philippines — The volume of passengers monitored in ports nationwide climbed to more than 90,000 on Sunday afternoon, three days before the celebration of Christmas.
Data from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) obtained Sunday showed that a total of 94,639 outbound passengers were recorded on ports across the country from 12:01 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The most number of passengers were recorded in Western Visayas ports such as Antique, Aklan, Iloilo and Guimaras, at 20,443 passengers.
This was followed by Central Visayas ports with 15,035 passengers and Northern Mindanao ports with 13,388 passengers.
Below is the breakdown of passenger volume at ports:
National Capital Region and Central Luzon: 3,480
- Manila: 1,889
- Bataan: 525
- Zambales: 76
- Laguna de Bay: 941
- Cavite: 49
2. Central Visayas: 15,035
- Cebu: 8,2070
- Eastern Bohol: 431
- Western Bohol: 4,028
- Southern Cebu: 2,164
- Camotes – 205
3. Southwestern Mindanao: 5,576
- Zamboanga: 2,684
- Basilan: 1,398
- Sulu: 496
- Central Tawi-Tawi: 984
- Northern Tawi- Tawi: 14
4. Palawan: 3,037
- Puerto Princesa: 2,497
- Brooke’s Point: 132
- Coron: 190
- El Nido: 82
- Roxas: 125
- Cuyo: 11
5. Southern Tagalog: 8,730
- Batangas: 3,879
- Oriental Mindoro: 1,200
- Southern Quezon: 876
- Occidental Mindoro: 363
- Romblon: 1,872
- Northern Quezon: 540
6. Western Visayas: 20,443
- Antique: 157
- Aklan: 9,075
- Iloilo: 8,305
- Guimaras: 2,906
7. Northwestern Luzon: 1,678
- Pangasinan: 1,678
8. South Eastern Mindano: 4,771
- Davao: 4,151
- Igacos: 620
9. Bicol – 6,391
- Albay: 1,413
- Sorsogon: 2,213
- Camarines Sur: 17
- Masbate: 1,872
- Catanduanes: 844
- Camarines Norte: 32
10. Northern Mindanao: 13,388
- Surigao del Norte: 1,897
- Misamis Occidental: 3,258
- Siargao: 871
- Lanao del Norte: 3,131
- Agusan del Norte: 1,164
- Dinagat: 728
- Zamboanga del Norte: 451
- Misamis Oriental: 1,074
- Camiguin: 814
11. Eastern Visayas: 4,536
- Western Leyte: 671
- Southern Leyte: 394
- Eastern Leyte: 473
- Western Samar: 373
- Northern Samar: 1,960
- Eastern Samar: 40
- Biliran: 85
12. Northeastern Luzon: 420
- Cagayan: 159
- Batanes: 261
13. Southern Visayas: 7,154
- Negros Oriental: 2,680
- Negros Occidental: 3,457
- Siquijor: 1,017
