Position Exchange Announces Launch of Decentralized Perpetual Trading ProtocolCrypto Academy

Singapore – Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2023 – After a long period of unremitting efforts, Position Exchange is overwhelmingly honoured to announce that our Decentralized Perpetual Trading Protocol (DPTP) 2.0 – a 100% decentralized futures trading platform, has been officially released.

On July 28, 2021, Position Exchange introduced itself to the world for the first time. A journey has gone by full of up-and-down events. Despite the crypto market volatility, the team has kept an optimistic outlook and, side by side built Position Exchange to become the ultimate crypto platform for all DeFi users.

At the moment, Position Exchange has gained almost 720 thousand POSI holders, over $6.2 million Total Value Locked and numerous new features to be introduced.

About this version of DPTP, Position Exchange CEO Justin shared:

“Designed to deliver all the advantages of Decentralized Finance whilst bringing the traditional Centralized Finance experience and tools onboard, Position Exchange believes that our Decentralized Perpetual Trading Protocol 2.0 is a best-of-both-worlds approach.”

Chief technology officer Danny added:

“Being the first ever to use Orderbook on EVM, Position Exchange DPTP 2.0 guarantees an easier way for users to transact in a CEX-like experience. With our technology, DPTP 2.0 represents a futures exchange where token holders can utilize leverage to make quicker transactions with lower transaction fees.”

To emphasize, CEO Justin also said:

“In contrast with cumbersome steps like in CEX (Centralized Exchanges), Position Exchange’s DPTP version 2 prioritizes customers’ privacy and anonymity by not requiring them to fill out KYC forms while empowering them to have full control of their assets. Working with the motto of transparency and non-interference in users’ activities, codes and transactions on DPTP 2.0 are tamper-proof, which means no one can modify the code (the DAOs rules) without being noticed. Besides, traders can always expect their buy and sell orders to get filled promptly without having to worry about slippage as DPTP 2.0 provides approximate 0% slippage to open/close positions. Position Exchange DPTP 2.0 provides a generously wide range of leverage for accounts with a balance from $0.”

The company hopes that this new version of Position Exchange DPTP will open the door to the Futures space for everyone, whether users are a beginner or a seasoned trader. DPTP 2.0 will assist in the diversification of the DeFi market while building a stronger community.

For the latest information, connect on:

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.