Positive long-term EM prospects seen

The long-term prospects of emerging markets (EMs) remain positive, a global investment firm executive underscored.

In a virtual symposium on Wednesday, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity Senior Vice President and Institutional Portfolio Manager Alistair MacDonald said they “fundamentally believe in the long term story of emerging markets.”

During his presentation, MacDonald highlighted the current headline drivers of EMs.

He cited three “new realities” of the emerging markets, which includes the markets’ increased resiliency during the pandemic, their transformation away from cyclical commodity-based drivers of earnings towards those driven by technology, consumption, and more long-term sustainable sources of growth and companies leapfrogging established business models through innovations.

MacDonald said that the emerging markets’ resilience drove global growth.

He reported that emerging markets accounted for 75 percent of global gross domestic product growth over the last five years, including last year.

MacDonald likewise noted the transformation of the emerging markets index over the last decade.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Data presented showed that the new economy is roughly three times the size of the old economy by 2020 at 61 percent versus the latter’s 17 percent.

The new economy includes consumer discretionary, consumer staples, IT and communications services and health care, while the old economy includes materials, energy and industrials.

MacDonald also highlighted how innovation is the “cornerstone” of the growth of emerging markets.

“We’re seeing overall patent application is vastly higher in emerging markets now overwhelmingly leading the developed world, driven by China, Korea and Taiwan,” he said.

He noted that China has overtaken the United States in terms of spending on research and development.

MacDonald also listed down three sub-themes driving the trend namely, disruption, transformation and digitalization.

Under disruption, MacDonald said businesses are utilizing new technology to build new business models like e-commerce and new energy, while agile companies are adapting under transformation.

He continued that digitalization is being led by emerging markets and are said to be “enablers of a data-driven world.”

“The fact remains that emerging markets… can still be volatile, we can still experience policy risk, despite the improvement of institutions and hence, we think a balanced approach, a prudent conservative approach… makes sense,” MacDonald concluded.