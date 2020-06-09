Possibly no URCC tourney in 2020

Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) founder Alvin Aguilar said the event organizers would not hold any fights for the meantime until the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allow sporting events and mass gatherings again.

On Tiebreaker Vodcasts’ “The Hit List,” hosted by Nissi Icasiano and CA Starridge last Sunday, Aguilar said the URCC canceled an April event due to the coronavirus disease.

“Okay as soon as everything…all the guidelines are in and we’re allowed to have major events, we’re all [set to] go. As long as everyone’s safe, I don’t want to be responsible for getting people…you know, spreading the disease,” said Aguilar, alluding to a Thailand bout last March 6.

“You know, [there was] an event actually in Thailand. I remember a Muay Thai event that everybody attended. And then that was really, you know, one of the reasons it spread,” Aguilar explained. “I don’t want [the URCC] to be known as that [kind of] promotion [organization].”

Aguilar understands that a lot of people are having a difficult year, but he remains hopeful that everyone can have a fresh start.

“I really can’t complain because, you know, I think I’ve changed my perspective on how things have been. I think the world is rebooting. It’s resetting. It’s showing all of us what’s important in our lives, and it makes us bond and stay with our families. And I love being with my family; so, I can’t complain,” he said.

Aguilar has a good feeling about the country’s future in the same way that he had a good feeling about the future of mixed martial arts (MMA) when he first introduced URCC events.

“I knew eventually it would pick up and everybody would start accepting it. But when I first did the event I was expecting, you know, five hundred people to show up. And five thousand people showed up, and that was the start of MMA history here in Southeast Asia.”