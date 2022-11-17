POSSMEI Maintains Focus on International Bubble Tea Growth With New Leadership at the Helm

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — POSSMEI , a leading bubble tea enterprise, will now be headed up by former chief financial officer, Mei Chen, who now takes over as chairwoman and general manager of the POSSMEI group. She will be supported by new deputy general manager Ivan Ting from the US branch. The change in leadership follows after the unfortunate passing of the long-serving, highly esteemed chairman Jacky Wang.

The former chairman had been in the industry for almost 30 years, building strong foundations that allowed POSSMEI to venture into the international market as a pioneer. In addition to global exports, Wang personally educated customers on how to use said ingredients to start their own bubble tea business.

Even with great success, Wang remained a familiar face at major food fairs, introducing the beverage to consumers, and was heavily involved in investing in the US market, which is projected to reach a market size of US$3.39 billion by 2027 . As a stout believer in sustainability and social responsibility, his work benefitted not just POSSMEI, but also the entire bubble tea industry.

Chen’s leadership of the POSSMEI Group will maintain its course of global focus, particularly in the US, where the company already has an established presence. Functioning not only as a material supplier, the organization also serves as a one-stop shop to aid aspiring business owners eager to join the growing industry.

“There are many ways to operate a bubble tea business, but POSSMEI is positioning ourselves as the force behind brands, focusing on supplying the materials needed by tea shops in various countries, so those working hard on the frontline can do so with ease knowing that they will never be without support behind the scenes,” shared Chairwoman Chen.

Support includes insights on shop openings, visual design, training for staff, and many other valuable lessons POSSMEI has learned throughout the years, all funneled towards helping newcomers to make a smooth transition.

With a presence in both Europe and the US, local tea shops and chain brands are guaranteed a healthy and consistent supply of POSSMEI ingredients, such as the popular matcha, gold taro, and bubble tea powders, allowing operators to fully concentrate on the management and expansion of their own brands. For the latter market, POSSMEI offices in California and Texas also make it easy for agents and wholesalers from different states to connect and work with the company.

As a market leader, POSSMEI possesses a unique advantage in being able to provide customers with a stable supply of quality raw materials and integrating a full suite of services and products needed by business owners to succeed, all within the company’s ecosystem.

The company also pushes hard on sustainability initiatives, offering a wide range of recyclable and bio-degradable packaging materials, including paper cups, paper straws, paper sealing films and bags. Energy efficiency is also a top concern, and POSSMEI is looking into increasing resource productivity, waste reduction and optimizing packaging material usage throughout the supply chain.

To find out more about POSSMEI and its products and services, please visit the official website or the relevant social media channels on Facebook and Instagram .

About POSSMEI

For decades, POSSMEI has established itself as a leading force in the bubble tea industry, providing the technical expertise and raw materials for clients to achieve success. Started by Wang Junfeng and named after various members of his family, POSSMEI aspires to deliver the spirit of creativity, humanity, and professionalism through bubble tea to every corner of the world.

