Post Malone Announces New Album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone has announced that new album Twelve Carat Toothache will be arriving in a little over a month. The follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding is set to be released on Friday, 3rd June.

Posty’s released one single from the album thus far, ‘One Right Now’ with The Weeknd back in November of last year. Other guests who are set to feature on Twelve Carat Toothache include The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd and, interestingly, Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold.

In a new interview with Billboard, the rapper opened up about what to expect on the album, explaining that the songs on Twelve Carat Toothache “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Elsewhere in the story, Posty also talked about wanting to go against a music industry model obsessed with numbers, indicating the rapper may be going with a less-is-more approach on this one. “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything,” he said.

“I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

[embedded content]