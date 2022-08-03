Post Malone, BTS, & More To Feature In New ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ Season

The new season of Beavis & Butt-Head is set to take a harsh look at music’s modern era. As Pitchfork reports, a raft of contemporary musicians and TikTok creators will be on the receiving end of the titular duo’s signature snark in the upcoming season of the show.

Set to premiere on 4th August, the show’s newest season will reportedly feature music videos from the likes of Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO, and Tyler, The Creator. As per Pitchfork, the second episode of the new season will also feature Beavis revealing himself to be a member of the BTS Army, complete with preferences regarding his favourite members of the band.

Preview the new season of Beavis & Butt-Head:

[embedded content]

Originally premiering on MTV back in 1993, Beavis & Butt-Head was famous for its crude language and animation style, and for its frequent critique of contemporary music videos. Episodes would traditionally feature the titular characters watching music videos from artists such as Frank Black, INXS, or Silverchair, while delivering typically-scathing criticisms of the artists, the songs, and the videos themselves.

Though the show would wrap up in 1997, a revival in 2011 once again saw Beavis and Butt-Head looking towards modern music videos, including LMFAO, Skrillex, and Battles. In 2018, the pair reunited once more for a Portugal. The Man tour video in which they shared their thoughts on the band’s single ‘Feel It Still’.

“This is the greatest band that has ever walked the Earth, but they do not walk the Earth, they float above it, for they are as Gods,” Butt-Head said of the group. “They are better than The Beatles, better than The Rolling Stones, better than Silverchair, almost as good as Pantera.”

