Post Malone Forgets How To Lip-Sync During Billboard Awards

Post Malone picked up nine awards at last night’s Billboard Awards. He also performed at the event and the footage of the ‘Circles’ and ‘Tommy Lee’ performances are very interesting.

The first half of the performance sees Postie rapping along to ‘Circles’ on a big industrial, steel-looking structure. The second half is his performance with Tyla Yaweh on their collaboration ‘Tommy Lee’.

Both artists manage to be caught singing pretty out of time with the songs but more than that, Post Malone continuously seems to forget he’s lip syncing and pulls the microphone away far too early.

From 1:30 to 1:35 in the clip is a doozy.

Anyway, Post Malone picked up the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top 100 Hot Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album for Hollywood’s Bleeding at the awards.

Catch both Post Malone performances down below.

Someone teach Post Malone in order to lip sync you have to keep the mic close to your mouth for the whole word #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/2BgZaLlCgU — Ang Domino (@mclamb4ever1) October 15, 2020

NAH CAUSE POST MALONE ISNT EVEN TRYING TO LIP SYNC THIS IS SO FUNNY — meg⁷☾; fuck billboard lives (@crysbutterfly) October 15, 2020

post malone isn’t even trying to hide that he’s lip syncing — sophia (@ssoopphiiaaa) October 15, 2020

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]