“Poster of ‘Four Sisters and A Wedding’ prequel revealed’”

Star Cinema on Monday, November 23, released the official poster of the much-awaited prequel to the 2013 box office hit “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”

It shows the new cast — Alexa Ilacad as young Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as young Alex, Charlie Dizon as young Teddy, Belle Mariano as young Gabbie, and Clarence Delgado as young CJ — recreating the pose seen in the original film’s poster.

Set 10 years before the beginning of the original movie, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” follows the backstory of the Salazar sisters Teddie, Bobbie, Alex, and Gabbie.

The original movie was headlined by Toni Gonzaga, Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Shaina Magdayao and Enchong Dee. In that film, four sisters reunite to dissuade their younger brother from marrying his fiancee. As they scheme to “save” their only brother, the siblings are forced to face problems in their family.

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, the follow-up also stars Carmina Villaroel, Dominic Ochoa, Irma Adlawan , Kakai Bautista, Jameson Blake, Joao Constancia, Pinky Amador, Minnie Aguilar, Boom Labrusca, and Jenny Miller.

It will stream worldwide next month on the following platforms: KTX.ph (ktx.ph), Iwant TFC (iwanttfc.com), IPTV, Cignal PPV (my.cignal.tv), and Sky Cable PPV (mysky.com.ph/cinexpress) for P150 per ticket.