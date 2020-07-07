Posthumous Juice WRLD Album ‘Legends Never Die’ Announced

Juice WRLD‘s family has announced that the late rapper’s posthumous album Legends Never Die is set for release this Friday.

In addition to the album’s announcement, a new posthumous single ‘Life Is A Mess’ has been released, featuring Halsey.

Halsey released a statement alongside the single’s release on Twitter, writing “Juice was one of the greatest people I’ve ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness.

“A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second or hesitation. And a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people who feel less alone.”

This marks the second time that the two artists worked together, with Juice hopping on a remix of Halsey’s mega-hit ‘Without Me’ last year.

‘Life Is A Mess’ is the third single that’s been released since Juice’s passing, following ‘Righteous’ and ‘Tell Me U Love Me’.

Legends Never Die is out Friday, 10th July. Listen to ‘Life Is A Mess’ below.

