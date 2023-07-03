Poultry Asia Expo 2023: Elevating Asia’s Poultry Industry to New Heights

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Poultry Asia Expo 2023 is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated inaugural event, Poultry Asia Expo 2023, set to take place from September 6-8, 2023, at the prestigious Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam. As the largest and most comprehensive poultry exhibition in Asia, Poultry Asia Expo 2023 promises to gather leading brands, industry experts, and stakeholders for an exceptional showcase of the poultry production chain.



Poultry Asia 2023, 6-8 September 2023

Poultry Asia Expo 2023 serves as a crucial platform for the poultry industry, offering a unique opportunity to explore the latest innovations, technologies, and trends shaping the sector. From state-of-the-art machinery and breeding technology to feed generation and raw material processing, the event will feature cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in poultry production.

With Asia experiencing a significant surge in the consumption of processed meat, particularly poultry, Poultry Asia Expo 2023 is ideally timed to address the evolving market dynamics. As consumer preferences shift and snacking becomes increasingly popular, manufacturers must consider convenience, packaging, nutritional content, safety, variety, and product attractiveness. The exhibition will provide a comprehensive view of the processed meat market, enabling participants to discover new product developments and industry best practices.

In conjunction with Poultry Asia Expo 2023, Meat Asia Expo 2023 and Pet Asia Expo will be held concurrently, creating a powerful synergy among three industry-leading exhibitions. This convergence offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to engage with a diverse range of products, technologies, and services from the poultry, meat, and pet sectors. With an expected attendance of over 300 exhibitors and more than 200 industry professionals, the event will foster networking, knowledge sharing, and business collaborations. To a name a few of our exhibitors that would be joining us are the Big Herdsman, Huali, Famsun, Zheng Chang, Altech, CPM and many more.

“The World’s Poultry Science Association (WPSA) Malaysia Branch is thrilled to fully support Poultry Asia Expo 2023. We are committed to promoting the advancement of the poultry industry in Malaysia and worldwide,” stated Professor Dato’ Dr Mohd Hair Bejo, President of The World’s Poultry Science Association (WPSA) Malaysia Branch. “This significant summit will address pressing issues such as the chicken crisis, inflation, and food security. It provides an ideal platform to discuss the adoption of 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies in the poultry industry, paving the way for smart farming and sustainable practices. We are excited to collaborate on the Smart Farming and Future of the Feed Summit in 2023, which will feature distinguished speakers, engaging panel discussions, and attract key executives and decision-makers from across Asia.”

In addition to the extensive exhibition, Poultry Asia Expo 2023 offers exclusive services to enhance participants’ experience. The complimentary 1-to-1 Online Business Matching Meetings provide exhibitors with the opportunity to connect with key buyers and decision-makers from the Asian region, fostering valuable business relationships. VIP attendees will also be invited to a networking dinner reception at a prestigious venue.

As Dr. Akma Binti Ngah Hamid, Director General of Veterinary Services Malaysia, emphasizes, “Investing in veterinary services and animal disease surveillance is crucial to improve animal health and welfare, reduce the economic impact of animal diseases, improve food safety, and mitigate the risks of antimicrobial resistance. The prevention of animal diseases can limit the transfer of animal pathogens to humans and control the emergence of deadly zoonotic diseases at the animal source, where action is most cost-effective.

Companies operating within the poultry industry and related sectors are strongly encouraged to seize this remarkable opportunity to showcase their products, services, and technologies, gain valuable insights from industry leaders, and establish strategic partnerships that drive business growth.

To register for the Poultry Asia Expo 2023 visit,

www.poultryasiaexpo.com/visitor/registration

For more information, please contact Ms. Michelle Ha at +6012 334 5696 via phone or michelle@jederns.com via email.

About Poultry Asia Expo:

Poultry Asia Expo (POA) is the leading platform in Asia dedicated to the poultry industry, showcasing the latest advancements in technology, equipment, products, and services.