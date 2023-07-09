Powderfinger Announce 20th Anniversary ‘Vulture Street’ Reissue

Powderfinger are celebrating two decades since their fifth studio album Vulture Street arrived by reissuing the album on vinyl, remastered, making it widely available for the first time in 20 years. They’re also releasing deluxe 3LP and 3CD editions of the album that include recordings from the band’s Live on Vulture Street tour, which have never been available on vinyl prior to now.

“Vulture Street was a return to our rock n roll roots,” the band said in a statement announcing the deluxe vinyl packages. “After months and months on the road performing to bigger crowds on bigger stages in bigger rooms all around the world, we were starting to feel the effects that this kind of touring had on the way we were performing.” Pre-orders are available here, and will arrive on Friday, 25th August.

“Where does the time go,” guitarist Darren Middleton reflected when sharing news of the upcoming reissue. “I still remember plugging in, cranking the volume and all of us recording the beds to these songs in the same studio room.”

Vulture Street was released in July 2003, featuring hits like ‘(Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind’ and ‘Sunsets’. It spent 47 weeks on the ARIA Australian Albums chart, peaking at number one. The band took home four trophies for Vulture Street at the 2003 ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Group and Best Rock Album.

Powderfinger followed up Vulture Street four years later with 2007’s Dream Days at the Hotel Existence, before final studio album Golden Rule was released in 2009. The band broke up the following year, reuniting in May 2020 for the one-off YouTube livestream event One Night Lonely, with all proceeds going to Beyond Blue and Support Act. In November that year, the band released the compilation album Unreleased (1998-2010), featuring 10 previously unreleased tracks.

