Powderfinger Announce New Album ‘Unreleased’

You could probably feel it in your bones given all the recent Powderfinger news, but now it’s official – the legendary Brisbane band have announced details of their new album, Unreleased.

As you might have guessed, it’s not exactly new music, but it’s still music we haven’t heard. The album comprises music the band haven’t released from way back in 1998 all the way up to 2010.

“We were always careful to keep our albums to around about vinyl length,” the band said in a press statement.

“While we searched for material from the Odyssey No. 5 writing and recording period we kept uncovering long forgotten tunes that were unmixed, unfinished or unsuitable for the purposes of the records we made.

“We narrowed it down to about 15 and then down to a final 10. It brought back lots of memories and stories and made it clear how high we had set the bar with regard to the quality of songs we released.”

The album follows the surprise release of the band’s recent single last month – ‘Day By Day‘ – which was written during the sessions for their 2003 album Vulture Street.

Unreleased is due for release on Friday, 27th November.

Revisit the video for ‘Day By Day’ below.

