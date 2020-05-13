Powderfinger Announce Special One-Off Reunion Performance

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 14, 2020

It’s hard to wrap our heads around the following sentence, but it is indeed true: Powderfinger are reuniting for a special, one night only performance in an effort to raise money for various charities.

The Brisbane legends, who could easily claim the title of Australia’s most loved band, will be getting the band back together for a live-streamed performance of all their biggest hits on Saturday, 23rd May, which will be available to watch from 7pm on their YouTube Channel. They’ve dubbed the event, One Night Lonely.

“The five of us have been meeting regularly over the past few months to organise some Odyssey Number 5 anniversary releases. The idea came up of playing together again in this unusual format which we all thought would be fun,” say the band in a statement.

“The past few months has been a very strange time for us all and difficult days for many. We really just want to bring a smile to some people’s faces and along the way raise some funds to help our music industry mates and people who are currently experiencing mental health issues.”

The special gig will also act as a fundraiser, with the band accepting donations that will go on to Support Act and Beyond Blue.

The band have teased the performance for a few weeks now. Firstly, they updated their social media profile picture and offered fans a link to stay up to date with more information. Then, last night, they took to Twitter to give one simple message.

Testing… is this thing on? — Powderfinger (@powderfinger_au) May 13, 2020

This will be the first time the band have been together since their now famed surprise appearance at Splendour In The Grass a few years ago.

You can subscribe to the band’s official YouTube channel here to watch at 7pm AEST on Saturday, 23rd May, as this will be a performance you will not want to miss.

[embedded content]

POWDERFINGER – ONE NIGHT LONELY

Saturday 23 May, 7.00pm AEST

HOW TO WATCH: YOUTUBE

Sign up to get access to One Night Lonely at powderfinger.com

DONATE HERE

All donations will be split evenly between Beyond Blue and Support Act