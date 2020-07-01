Powderfinger, The Chats, Violent Soho And More Sign Guitar For Charity Raffle

Members of Powderfinger, Violent Soho, The Chats and more have signed a guitar set to be raffled off as part of a new initiative called Help a Mate.

The guitar in question is a Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster, valued at $4000, and has been signed by 24 Aussie musicians, with the likes of DZ Deathrays, Waax and Lindsay McDougall from Frenzal Rhomb also lending their autograph to the instrument.

Money raised through the online raffle will go to Australian music not-for-profit Support Act, which provides crisis relief services to artists, crew and music workers as a result of ill health, injury, mental illness and other crises. They have been particularly active throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when many artists and industry workers face uncertainty.

Per the raffle description, the initiative was organised by a 15-year-old student named Lucas who commented, “The amazing generosity of the people in the music industry has helped me put this amazing prize together to raise much needed funds for this life saving charity.”

You can purchase raffle tickets here. Entries close Wednesday, 26th August with the prize drawn the following day. See the full list of artists who have signed the guitar below.