Power distributors, NGCP ordered to update plans

All distribution utilities nationwide and the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) are directed to revise their capital expenditure (capex) plans to incorporate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Tuesday. In a statement, the regulator said power firms are mandated to review and reassess their applications for capex to include the changes in the demand profile and the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to the country’s energy system. The DUs and NGCP, in particular, are enjoined to review the assumptions used in its applications and update on the various capex projects pending before the ERC considering certain factors. These include demand forecast of the areas where the proposed projects will be implemented, timetable on the implementation of the proposed projects, and possible course of action of DUs to address these concerns at hand. “The commission noted that the assumptions and forecasts used by the DUs and the NGCP for their proposed projects may need to be adjusted, including the timelines or the projects themselves, as the same may no longer be realistic under the current demand and supply scenario,” ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera said.