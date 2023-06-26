Power interruption to hit parts of Quezon City on June 30, says Meralco

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced that a scheduled power interruption will affect parts of Quezon City on Friday, June 30.
The electric firm, in an advisory issued on Monday, said this is due to the relocation of facilities affected by the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) construction along Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City.
The power outage time, according to Meralco, will be between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday. Below is a list of areas and establishments that will be affected:
- St. Peter Memorial Chapels Commonwealth to Dupa St. including Calderon Compound, Feria Compound, Commonwealth Village, and Don Enrique Heights Subdivision
- Road 2 Liwanag, South Rafael and South Zuzuarregui Streets
- Robinsons Supermarket
- Puregold Jr. Balara
- Berkeley Square
- Diliman Doctors Hospital
- Diliman Preparatory School
- Loyola Memorial Chapels and Crematorium Commonwealth
- WN Paragon Properties Inc. in Barangays Old Balara, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, and Holy Spirit
