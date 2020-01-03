Power supply restored in typhoon-hit areas‍‍

TACLOBAN CITY—The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) completed restoration work in its 36 substations across Eastern Visayas on Dec. 30, a week after Typhoon “Ursula” pummeled the region.

But there were still towns in the region that remained without power supply, mostly in Samar and Eastern Samar provinces, said Milfrance Capulong, NGCP communications officer.

Among these areas were in Llorente and Hernani towns, both in Eastern Samar, and Basey town in Samar. The restoration of power may be hastened with the help of eight power cooperatives from Mindanao, which had sent their linemen to the affected areas. —JOEY GABIETA

