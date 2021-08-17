Power supply sufficient for 2022 polls

The Department of Energy (DoE) assured the public of sufficient power supply in the 2022 national and local elections, its official said on Tuesday.

In a virtual briefing, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the thinning of power reserves does not mean consumers will grapple with rotating brownouts during the polling period.

“There is thinning of reserves. It’s not supply. Thinning of reserves for the election day and thereafter,” said Fuentebella.

“The reason why there is thinning of reserves as far as April, May and June is concerned, especially on May 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. It’s because of higher demand, as NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines) explained, because of higher demand and lack of water for the hydro plants,” he told reporters.

“The thinning of reserves shows sufficiency of supply, no yellow alert, and no interruption,” he added.

A red alert is raised in the event of zero ancillary service or deficient reserves that may result in rotational power interruptions while a yellow alert is hoisted when power reserves are thin.

The Energy department held the virtual briefing to clarify previous news reports about the expected power supply shortfall in next year’s polls.



Nonetheless, Fuentebella said the agency is closely coordinating with concerned stakeholders and monitoring the situation.

“We have to make sure that we continue or maintain the current scenario through proper coordination and cooperation,” he said.

For its part, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said they have contingency measures in place even though the power distributor did not encounter major problems during elections.

“We have contingency plans in case there are outages within the Meralco franchise area during elections. Historically, we have had no major problems during election period,” said Meralco Spokesperson and Vice President for Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga.

“Just to cite our historical actions during elections, before the actual election day, we make sure our facilities are ready to respond to any emergency,” he said.

“We have strategically located crews on standby as well as gensets (generator sets). In case of isolated interruptions, we are ready to respond accordingly,” he added.

The National Electrification Administration said they will “continuously assist and monitor” all 121 electric cooperatives (ECs) nationwide to ensure reliability of electricity.

“ECs has been doing pre-maintenance activities even before the elections to ensure that reliability during elections will be maximized on polling precincts and critical areas,” NEA Deputy Administrator for Technical Services Artis Nikki Tortola said.

On the generation side, Philippine Independent Power Producers Association Inc. president Anne Montelibano said they will “endeavor to maintain power plants” and “do our very best to maintain supply.”