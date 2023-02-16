PPA: Beware of sales invoice – parcel scam

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Thursday warned the public to be more vigilant against unauthorized individuals using the agency’s name for an illegal money-making scheme.

It said that there have been reports of unscrupulous individuals presenting sales invoices supposedly issued by the PPA for a package from overseas and demanding large sums from unwitting victims.

The PPA said the agency does not conduct such transactions.

“Nais ipagbigay-alam ng ahensya na hindi kailanman nakikipag-ugnayan ang PPA sa mga nagpapadala at tatanggap ng package na dumaraan sa mga pantalang nasa ilalim ng pamamahala nito,” the PPA said in an advisory.

(The agency wants to remind the public that the PPA never communicates with the senders and receivers of packages/parcels passing by the ports under its management.)

“Ugaliing maging mapanuri. Maging maingat laban sa ganitong klase ng pananamantala.

(Always be vigilant. Beware of this scheme.) (Mae Anne Bilolo / INQUIRER.net trainee)

