PPA says cruise ships now back in PH after 3-year hiatus due to pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – Cruise ships made their grand return to Philippine shores after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

On Thursday, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced cruise ships returned to boost the tourism industry again, reviving its operations to reach various regions of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is about time that we live with the new normal and the PPA is proud to welcome again these international luxury ships to our shores as we bounce back from the effects of the pandemic,” PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said in a statement.

Among the provinces that will be visited by cruise ships from Feb. 9 to 14 are:

FEATURED STORIES

Ilocos Sur

Palawan

Bohol

In 2019, the Ports of Salomague, Palawan, and Tagbilaran could accommodate 48,100 tourists.

But in 2020 and 2021, cruise ships canceled their voyages due to the COVID-19 threat to the tourists and locals. — Niña Cuasay, INQUIRER.net trainee

RELATED STORIES:

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>