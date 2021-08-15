PPC consolidated retained earnings

Pryce Corp. (PPC is the abbreviation, which stands for Pryce Properties Corp.) has seven directors and is chaired by Salvador P. Escaño.

PPC has 1,923,102,069 outstanding common shares valued at P1 apiece, 1,822,993,750 listed common shares, and 2,024,500,000 issued common shares based on PSE data as of August 13, 2021.

Based on a public ownership report (POR) as of June 30, 2021 meanwhile, Escaño directly owns 33,492,660 common shares and indirectly holds another 26,513,250 for a total of 60,005,910 PPC common shares or 3.11 percent. The other PPC directors, along with their ownerships, are Ramon R. Torralba Jr., 218,806 PPC common shares or 0.011 percent; Efren A. Palma, 100 common shares (direct) and 100,000 common shares (indirect) for a total of 100,100 common shares or 0.005 percent; Ray W. Jovanobich, 1,000 common shares (indirect); Gener T. Mendoza, 20,000 common shares (direct) and 82,600 common shares (indirect) for a total of 102,600 common shares or 0.005 percent; and Thomas Aquino, 500 common shares, (indirect). The final director, Emmanuel F. Escaño, has no PPC common shares, either direct or indirect).

As of June 30, 2021, PPC’s consolidated financial statement showed the company with retained earnings totaling P6,550,745,745.

Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc. (HSSSI) has 894,586,870 outstanding common shares and 13.271 million treasury common shares.In a filing covering the second quarter of 2021, HSSI reported unaudited retained earnings of P24,810,322 against P93,971,704 as of Dec. 31, 2020.

For general and administrative expenses, HSSSI spent a total of P236,304,161 for 20 items. Expenses as of six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier were: personnel costs, P60,477,038 vs. P59,573,955; depreciation and amortization, P56,135,576 vs. P11,747,124; bad debts, P44,104,560 against none in 2020; taxes and licenses, P18,263,547 vs. P8,318,597; repairs and maintenance, P14,426,726 vs. P2,790,722; representation and entertainment, P10,355,379 vs. P2,619,353; professional and management fees, P8,234,409 vs. P6,009,819; transportation and travel, P6,286,875 vs. P4,134,315; insurance, P3,620,870 vs. P3,924,979; outside services, P3,405,346 vs. P2,397,555; supplies, P1,670,026 vs. P1,410,298; communication, light and water, P1,645,073 vs. P1,906,853; rent, P1,396,909 vs. P1,259,579; utilities, P1,184,828 vs. P827,283; advertising and promotions, P734,590 vs. P766,613; membership and dues, P347,931 vs. P34,142; provision of impairment loss, P288,363 vs. none; fuel and lubricants, P39,148 vs. P154,909; bank service charges, none in 2021 vs. P61,757 in 2020; and others, P3,686,967 vs. P8,041,477 a year earlier.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (SHLPH) has 1,613,444,202 outstanding common shares and 1,681,058,291 common shares that are listed and issued. It said in Aug. 11 disclosures that Kit Arvin Bermudez, vice president for supply and distribution, indirectly owned 1,600 company common shares, held “through immediate family.”; that vice president for commercial fuels Alvin Lim directly held 4,290 common shares; and that director Nina Perpetua D. Aguas held 164,357 common shares.

In its POR as of June 30, 2021, SHLPH named four commercial banks as direct holders of 74,231,722 common shares: Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., 28,863,475 common shares or 1.79 percent; Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., 87,893 common shares; Citibank N.A., 14,321,954 common shares or 0.89 percent; and Standard Chartered Bank, 30,958,400 common shares, or 1.92 percent. The POR showed public ownership of 366,790,555 common shares or 22.733 percent.

On Aug. 05, 2021, Juan Arturo Iluminado de Castro bought 100,000 common shares at P0.77 each in Vitarich Corp. (VITA). He also acquired another 100,000 shares at P0.77 each on Aug. 10, 2021. He is one of the 11 directors of VITA, which is chaired by Jose Vicente C. Bengzon 3rd. De Castro’s other recent acquisitions are 100,000 common shares at P0.77 on July 26, 2021, and 100,000 common shares at P0.78 on July 30, 2021.

According to the company’s general information sheet for 2021, Vitarich’s 11 directors received a total of P2,088,888.60 in 2020. The same filing showed it having 10 officers and 548 officers.

As of June 30, 2021, VITA has issued the board 68,882,404 common shares or 2,25 percent of 3,054,334,014 outstanding common shares. Of the total, according to the company’s POR, it credited de Castro with direct ownership of 12,221,034 common shares or 0.4 percent.

