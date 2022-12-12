PR Newswire and AAP further strengthen partnership to expand the Australia Distribution Network

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cision PR Newswire and Australian Associated Press (AAP) are happy to announce a strengthened partnership that expands the distribution reach in Australia. PR Newswire has been working closely with AAP over the past 20 years and with this enhanced, direct partnership there is greater online visibility and coverage for clients to amplify their stories through AAP’s Newsroom platform and on dedicated press release sections within the following website publications: AAP, AAP News, The Canberra Times, The Newcastle Herald, and more.

PR Newswire’s proprietary network in Australia currently distributes to over 800 media publications and more than 19,000 journalists. Combined and strengthened with AAP’s 450+ downstream newsrooms in Australia, this will provide clients with a comprehensive distribution network in Australia. Distributing to the newsrooms are important as it remains as a key news source for journalists and ensures none of the latest corporate announcements are missed.

“AAP is a trusted and reputable national newswire, and we believe this partnership will propel our Australia distribution network to the next level” said Liam Power, SVP of Global Distribution at Cision. “We are delighted to amplify the reach for our clients through the additional downstream newsrooms and media partners by AAP.”

“Australian media rely on AAP to deliver fast and accurate news content and we are the vital conduit for business announcements within the news media ecosystem,” said Lisa Davies, CEO of AAP. “This partnership will enhance the newswire’s importance with its customers and provide superior visibility to PR Newswire’s releases.”

For more information, please visit https://en.prnasia.com/resources/mediaroom/.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision Company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision’s cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire’s services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world’s largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Visit www.cision.asia for more information.

About AAP

Australian Associated Press (AAP) is Australia’s only independent national newswire and has been delivering accurate, reliable and fast news content to the media industry, government and corporate sector since 1935. As a not-for-profit, AAP achieves its objectives by fast, accurate and relevant public-interest journalism and photography covering areas including politics, court, sport, breaking and world news, plus a fact-check service.