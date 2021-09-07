PRC cancels Sept 2021 real estate appraisers licensure exam

THE September 22 Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination (REALE) in Baguio, Iloilo, Pagadian, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga was canceled, announced the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

“[We] request the public’s utmost understanding and cooperation as it complies with the guidelines set forth by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID),” said PRC in a statement.

However, exams in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, and Tacloban shall proceed as scheduled.

Affected examinees may send their queries and concerns to the Licensure Division at [email protected] and [email protected].

Examinees are advised to follow the official social media pages of the PRC or visit their website at prc.gov.ph for updates on the REALE.