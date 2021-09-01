PRC extends applications for metallurgical engineers’ licensure exam to Sept 10

THE deadline for filing applications for the October 2021 Metallurgical Engineers Licensure Exam (MELE) has been extended until September 10, said the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Wednesday.

Applicants enrolled in the Online Application System but were not able to submit the required documents during their appointment date were also given an extension to submit these until September 24.

The MELE is scheduled on October 2, 3, and 4 in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Cagayan de Oro.

Examinees for the October 2021 MELE are advised to follow the social media pages of PRC and its official website for updates.