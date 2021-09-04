PRC not subject to CoA audit, stands behind Gordon

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC), a non-government humanitarian organization, is not subject to audit by the Commission on Audit (CoA).

In a statement, the PRC Board of Governors said the PRC audit is conducted by “a private international accounting firm which is also the auditor of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies which receives a copy of the independent audit report”.

Moreover, the PRC said that with all of its operations, no findings of any wrongdoings on the part of the institution or its officers has been found.

The organization further said that under Republic Act 10072, the PRC is defined as “a voluntary, independent, and autonomous, non-governmental organization.”

With this, the organization does not receive appropriations from the government, said the PRC.

According to the PRC, majority of its funds come from donations of individuals, corporations, and partners from the international Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.

“Sometimes, agencies like the Department of Health, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office choose to voluntarily donate to the PRC for specific programs,” the statement read.



“While these donations constitute a small part of our funds, they are properly liquidated and no dispute has ever been raised regarding them,” it noted.

The statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte said in a taped public address on Thursday, that he would ask CoA to audit the PRC and to give a copy of its findings to the Executive Branch.

Meanwhile, the PRC Board of Governors said that it stood behind its chairman, Senator Richard Gordon.

“We stand solidly behind Chairman Gordon as he leads the valiant efforts of the PRC to serve millions of suffering Filipino people, especially during this protracted pandemic,” they said.

The PRC likewise promised to continue in its efforts in helping uplift the lives of Filipinos.