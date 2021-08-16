PRC resets practical phase of licensure exam for optometrists

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) rescheduled the practical phase of the Optometrist Licensure Exam to October 15, 17 to 19, and October 20 to 22.

Examinees who already finished the written phase last March 21 to 23 will take the practical phase on October 15, 17 to 19.

The first day, October 15, will be for examinees from Visayas and Mindanao.

Those who will finish the written phase from October 12 to 14 will take the practical phase from October 20 to 22.

“[We] request the public’s utmost understanding and cooperation as it complies with the guidelines set forth by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as Covid-19 concerns continue to rise,” the PRC said in a statement.

Examinees may reach out to the PRC Licensure Division at [email protected]ph and [email protected]gov.ph for their queries and concerns.