PRC welcomes 1,668 new electrical engineers, 1,506 master electricians

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Friday released the results of the September 5 and 6 Electrical Engineer and Master Electrician licensure examinations.

Of the 2,590 and 2,233 prospective electrical engineers and master electricians, 1668 and 1,506 passed respectively in the exams that were held in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga

Leading the batch of new electrical engineers was Bryan Estaris from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Main-Sta. Mesa with a score of 93.10 percent. Clinching the top spot for new master electricians was Franchesca Louise Lajara from De La Salle University-Lipa with a rating of 93.0 percent.

“The results of examination with respect to three examinees were withheld as per Board Resolution 13 dated Sept.16, 2021,” said PRC in a statement.

Successful examinees may register with the PRC for the issuance of their Professional Identification Card from October 18 to 29 and from November 2 to 5.