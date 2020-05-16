PRC’s 3rd virus facility in Manila now accredited, can run up to 12,000 tests a day — Gordon

SEN. Richard Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), announced on Saturday that the PRC was now capable of running up to 12,000 tests a day after the Department of Health accredited its bio-molecular laboratory in Port Area, Manila as a certified Covid-19 testing center.

Gordon said this was after the PRC’s third laboratory passed the proficiency test conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

“I am glad that our bio-molecular laboratory in Manila has been accredited. Now we can do more tests because the more people we test, the better chances we have of preventing the further spread of the disease. The focus must be victory over the virus. That’s why we have to test, test and test — to unmask the invisible enemy,” he said.

The PRC, which has the distinction of being the only Red Cross national society with a bio-molecular laboratory system, opened two testing centers that are both equipped with polymerase chain machines that could run up to a total of 8,000 tests a day.

Like the first two, the newly-accredited facility in Manila is also equipped with four PCR machines capable of processing up to a total of 4,000 tests a day.

Gordon said the PRC was set to open four other testing centers in Subic, Clark, Batangas and Los Banos in the next few weeks.