Pre-order: 2021 The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CapKorea will open pre-order for “2021 The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition” via Qoo10 in Singapore(https://qoo.tn/BBiSwX) and Malaysia(https://qoo.tn/COHukQ) from January 7th, 2022.



photography copyright : THE FACT

An official from Cap Korea said, “In the past, we tried to proceed with Indonesia at the same time, but the final sales price was increased because of import tariffs and delivery costs due to worsening logistics conditions in Indonesia.” They added, “As a result, we are temporarily suspending sales in Indonesia to supply photo books to BTS fans at lower prices.”

“2021 The Fact BTS Photo Book Special Edition”, the 2nd collection which will be released following a photobook containing special moments with the “2020 The Fact Music Awards”, is filled with Music, Life, Youth and Success of BTS with the theme of “&”, a linkage between you and me, the world and us, and today and tomorrow.

Those special photos were taken by artist Kim Je-won, a professional photographer of the artist agency VOTT, which make the photobook a must-have item with their beauty and rarity.

New 160-page photobook consists of printed portraits, photocards, and posters; it is the last chance to get the additional poster as pre-order privilege, which may run out of stock early. The pre-order price is $55, discounted from the normal price due to the pre-order privilege (which may differ due to exchange rates and tariffs in each country); it will be sold at the regular price after the pre-order is closed.

The shipping schedule is as follows: online pre-order will be open on January 7 (FRI); photobooks will be released around January 20; pre-order will end around February 10; delivery will be started around February 15; and local delivery will be initiated around mid-February. The products will be delivered by the end of February.

CapKorea Co., Ltd.(http://www.cap-kor.com) is a company located in Gangseo-gu, Busan, Korea, and engaged in export and trading business, which holds exclusive rights to sell “2021 The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition” in three Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore) in collaboration with Qoo10, the online shopping mall that is well known in Southeast Asia.